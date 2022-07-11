Get Ready For Thunderstorms And Strong Winds

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Current details:

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts of 90 km/h, torrential downpours and hail size up to 2 cm.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Locally heavy rain is also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information: http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.