Burger King Launches Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets

“We know our Canadian Guests love spice, so we’re thrilled to be expanding our spicy menu line-up with Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets,” said Matt Wright, General Manager, Burger King Canada. “We’re giving new meaning to the launch of a ‘hot’ new menu item with these nuggets, made from one of the world’s hottest peppers.”

Ghost Pepper Nuggets, which were originally introduced at Burger King locations in the US last fall, join a spicy line-up on the Burger King summer menu that includes the brand’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and Mango Habanero King.

To celebrate the launch of these heat-fueled new Nuggets, Burger King is rewarding thousands of Canadians with heat-activated coupons. From July 15-17, street teams across Toronto will be handing out the one-of-a-kind offers, which celebrate the idea that great things can happen when you add a little heat. Redemption details are only visible when the coupon is warmed.

Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets will be available in Burger King restaurants across Canada until October 17.