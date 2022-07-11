Lake Of Bays Resident Charged With Impaired On A Sea Doo

The Huntsville OPP responded to 247 calls for service during the week of Monday July 4, 2022, to Sunday July 10, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement

Sixty-five investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Eight R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Impaired operation of a SEADOO

On July 9, 2022, Huntsville OPP received a call regarding a trespassing complaint involving a private beach located on Port Cunnington Road, Lake of Bays Township. Also reported to the OPP was that the trespasser was possibly impaired and operating of a Sea Doo on Lake of Bays. Officers located the Sea Doo being operated by Jordan Carrier (33 years of age) of Lake of Bays Township.

As a result of the investigation the accused was charged with operation of a vessel with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood and drive while prohibited.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on August 9, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge.

Domestic Violence

Detachment members investigated two domestic disputes the past week, no charges laid.

Break and Enter

On July 04, 2022, Huntsville OPP received a call reporting a break and enter to structure at the Brunel Locks located on Brunel Road., Huntsville. The accused stole a Honda self propelled push mover, a Stihl trimmer and red can of gas.

As a result of the investigation, Devon Turcotte (23 years of age) of Huntsville was arrested and charged on July 06, 2022, with the following:

– Break and enter

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

The Investigation into the break and enter also revealed that the accused was failing to comply with a release order he signed on January 17, 2022. the accused was also charged with:

– Failure to comply with a release order

The accused released from custody and is scheduled to appear on August 09, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge.

Motor Vehicle Collisions

Eleven motor vehicle collisions were investigated the past week. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions ie: construction, weather, volume of traffic.

