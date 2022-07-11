A&W Is Now The Official Burger Of The Toronto Blue Jays

In the three-year deal, A&W Canada becomes “The Official Burger of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The best baseball team meets the best-tasting burger. The Toronto Blue Jays and A&W have announced a partnership that will bring the beloved organizations together for the next three years.

A&W revealed the partnership on the heels of the home-away-from-home Seattle series this past weekend, when thousands of west coast Blue Jays fans who made the pilgrimage from Vancouver to Seattle were joined by Allen, the star of A&W ads known to generations of Canadians as the ‘A&W guy’.