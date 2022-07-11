A&W Is Now The Official Burger Of The Toronto Blue Jays

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
1
A&W is now The Official Burger of the Toronto Blue Jays™ (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

In the three-year deal, A&W Canada becomes “The Official Burger of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The best baseball team meets the best-tasting burger. The Toronto Blue Jays and A&W have announced a partnership that will bring the beloved organizations together for the next three years.

A&W revealed the partnership on the heels of the home-away-from-home Seattle series this past weekend, when thousands of west coast Blue Jays fans who made the pilgrimage from Vancouver to Seattle were joined by Allen, the star of A&W ads known to generations of Canadians as the ‘A&W guy’.

Every season, thousands of Western Canadian fans travel from the Lower Mainland to Seattle for the annual series, which turns the Mariners’ ballpark into a de facto home field for the Blue Jays. Allen was spotted in the crowd on Saturday, cheering on the Blue Jays, and mingling with the visiting Blue Jays fans.

“At A&W, we’re big baseball fans,” said Amanda Wang, Director of National Promotions & Loyalty. “As a Canadian company, we’re so excited to support Canada’s Team as the ‘Official Burger of the Blue Jays.”

With this partnership, A&W, Canada’s original burger restaurant, strengthens its affiliation with the game of baseball — A&W has been a proud sponsor of the Blue Jays’ High-A Minor League affiliate, the Vancouver Canadians since 2006.

“A&W is a natural choice for our burger partner,” said David O’Reilly, Director, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. “Our organizations are both focused on making a positive impact in our communities, and we are both well-loved by Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast.”

After the All-Star Break, A&W will be increasing their behind-home-plate presence at Rogers Centre, and plan to introduce an exciting brand collaboration in-restaurants later this summer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here