A&W Is Now The Official Burger Of The Toronto Blue Jays

In the three-year deal, A&W Canada becomes “The Official Burger of the Toronto Blue Jays.
The best baseball team meets the best-tasting burger. The Toronto Blue Jays and A&W have announced a partnership that will bring the beloved organizations together for the next three years.
A&W revealed the partnership on the heels of the home-away-from-home Seattle series this past weekend, when thousands of west coast Blue Jays fans who made the pilgrimage from Vancouver to Seattle were joined by Allen, the star of A&W ads known to generations of Canadians as the ‘A&W guy’.
Every season, thousands of Western Canadian fans travel from the Lower Mainland to Seattle for the annual series, which turns the Mariners’ ballpark into a de facto home field for the Blue Jays. Allen was spotted in the crowd on Saturday, cheering on the Blue Jays, and mingling with the visiting Blue Jays fans.
“At A&W, we’re big baseball fans,” said Amanda Wang, Director of National Promotions & Loyalty. “As a Canadian company, we’re so excited to support Canada’s Team as the ‘Official Burger of the Blue Jays.”
With this partnership, A&W, Canada’s original burger restaurant, strengthens its affiliation with the game of baseball — A&W has been a proud sponsor of the Blue Jays’ High-A Minor League affiliate, the Vancouver Canadians since 2006.
“A&W is a natural choice for our burger partner,” said David O’Reilly, Director, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. “Our organizations are both focused on making a positive impact in our communities, and we are both well-loved by Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast.”
After the All-Star Break, A&W will be increasing their behind-home-plate presence at Rogers Centre, and plan to introduce an exciting brand collaboration in-restaurants later this summer
In Huntsville the A&W advertises: grass fed, hormone and steroid free. Their Teen Burger is excellent, the only burger I buy. https://www.tripadvisor.ca/Restaurant_Review-g181752-d4868706-Reviews-A_W_Huntsville-Huntsville_Muskoka_District_Ontario.html#photos;aggregationId=101&albumid=101&filter=7&ff=291858576