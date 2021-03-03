Ten Arrested And Six Charged In Orillia Drug Trafficking Investigation

The Orillia OPP said they have arrested ten people and charged six in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in the City of Orillia.

On February 26, 2021, at 6 a.m., officers of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant as a result of a drug trafficking investigation on Matchedash Street, Orillia. All ten individuals located in the residence were arrested. Officers located a quantity of cocaine and Canadian currency and an ornate cane, with a Cobra head, which could be unscrewed to reveal a narrow sword.

Jobi Greer, age 27, of Ramara, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Failure to comply with undertaking

Fail to comply with probation order

Held for a bail hearing

John Greek, age 38, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Failure to comply with undertaking

Held for a bail hearing on February 26, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

Virginia Mark, age 36, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Released with a court date of May 11, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Taylor Strongitharm, age 24, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Was released with a court date of May 11, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

William Waller, age 36, of Carden Township, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Was released with a court date of May 11, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Glenn Hillock, age 66, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Was released with a court date of May 11, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Upon completion of the investigation at the scene, the remaining individuals were released without charges.