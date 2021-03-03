Ten Arrested And Six Charged In Orillia Drug Trafficking Investigation

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The Orillia OPP said they have arrested ten people and charged six in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in the City of Orillia.

On February 26, 2021, at 6 a.m., officers of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant as a result of a drug trafficking investigation on Matchedash Street, Orillia. All ten individuals located in the residence were arrested. Officers located a quantity of cocaine and Canadian currency and an ornate cane, with a Cobra head, which could be unscrewed to reveal a narrow sword.

Jobi Greer, age 27, of Ramara, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Failure to comply with undertaking
  • Fail to comply with probation order

Held for a bail hearing

John Greek, age 38, of Orillia, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Failure to comply with undertaking

Held for a bail hearing on February 26, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

Virginia Mark, age 36, of Orillia, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Released with a court date of May 11, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Taylor Strongitharm, age 24, of Orillia, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Was released with a court date of May 11, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

William Waller, age 36, of Carden Township, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Was released with a court date of May 11, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Glenn Hillock, age 66, of Orillia, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Was released with a court date of May 11, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Upon completion of the investigation at the scene, the remaining individuals were released without charges.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here