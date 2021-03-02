16 Domestic Related Incidents In February For West Parry Sound OPP

The West Parry Sound OPP said they have investigated 16 domestic related incidents in the month of February 2021, five of which resulted in someone being charged with a criminal offence.

Some of the charges include:

Assault – Spousal

Assault with a Weapon

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Utter Threats

Forcible Confinement

Theft

Mischief – Domestic

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Fail to Comply with Release Order

The OPP will not release the names of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. You can also visit the following websites for more information:

East & West Parry Sound Victim Services at: www.psvs.ca

24/7 Crisis Line: 705-938-1476

Esprit Place – Outreach programs and Counselling: www.espritplace.ca

Phone: 1-800-461-1707