Fail To Stop For Police Ends In Three Arrests And Drug Charges

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged three suspects with drug offences following a vehicle pursuit in the City of Orillia.

On March 1, 2021, shortly before 2 a.m., officers were on patrol on Frederick Street when a vehicle was observed driving in an erratic fashion. The car was recognized by the officer to have been involved in previous incidents where the driver failed to stop for police. After following the vehicle for a short while, the officer attempted to stop it by activating the emergency lights.

The car did stop briefly but fled before the officer could speak to the driver.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle was observed driving on Highway 11, north of Orillia, and was again followed by officer. It was seen leaving the highway and driving down a dead end road, where it left the roadway and became stuck in the snow. Officers arrested the three occupants and a subsequent search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cocaine and Canadian currency.

As a result, the two passengers, Bradley Craig, age 30, of Orillia and Tamika Dickson, age 26, of Brampton have been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Both accused parties were released and are set to appear on May 4, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

The driver, Jordan Dennis, age 33, of Scarborough, has also been charged with the above offences, as well as:

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is set to appear on March 1, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.