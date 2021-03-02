Reforming The Towing Industry: CAA Supports Today’s Provincial Announcement

CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) supports today’s government announcement for provincial oversight, reform and licensing of the towing industry.

“Today’s announcement is an important step towards addressing the needs and challenges experienced by both consumers and the tow industry. Ontario’s motorists need to know that their tow operators are provincially licensed and qualified to perform towing services safely,” says Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice-president of government and community relations for CAA SCO.

The government’s comments highlight the need for better education for the motoring public, including an introduction of a consumer bill of rights. In 2018 CAA created the Towing Bill of Rights, a glove box reference card, to help avoid any confusion when it comes to the rights of motorists when they need towing services.

A CAA SCO study commissioned in 2020 revealed that only 1 out of 5 Ontario drivers feel “very protected” under the current system. The survey also identified that more than 90 per cent of Ontarians agree with tow truck licensing, certification and provincial regulation.

“For over a decade CAA has been advocating for towing industry reforms and has been working towards greater consumer protection. We are pleased to see the province moving in the right direction. Consumers should have the confidence that they will be protected, regardless of where in the province they are and what kind of towing services they may require.”

More information on CAA’s proposed framework for a provincial towing regulatory system can be found at www.moresafetows.ca and in our August 2020 Provincial Towing Oversight Town Hall Webinar.