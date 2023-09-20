Temperatures Expected To Fall Near The Freezing Mark Tonight Into Thursday Morning

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
Frost advisory continued for:
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Huntsville – Baysville,
Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,
Haliburton,

Frost advisory ended for:
Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,
Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,
Port Carling – Port Severn,

Current details:
Frost may destroy fruit crops, vegetables, and other plants.

Temperatures are expected to fall to near the freezing mark tonight into Thursday morning.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

