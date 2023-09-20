Rotary Club Of Bracebridge Holds Free Pancake Breakfast Sunday

By: Rotary Club of Bracebridge

On Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge will hold a free pancake breakfast for the community in celebration of Community Day. The breakfast will run from 9 am to 12 noon at the Rotary Centre for Youth at 131 Wellington Street, in Bracebridge. It is an effort to offer a space and an event that will pull the community together.

“We are pleased to welcome people into our building on Sept. 24th to provide a free pancake breakfast for the community,” said Jon Denbok, the lead on this project on behalf of the Rotary Club of

Bracebridge. “We want to thank Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer for their partnership in this project.”

“It is important for us to stay connected to the community through initiatives like this,” said Don Smith, 2023-2024 President of the Rotary Club of Bracebridge. “We know some families are struggling, and we want to help by providing a totally free event that everyone can enjoy.”

Rotarians are always seeking ways to serve communities and ultimately to change lives. Community Day is a Rotary International initiative that is an annual and was slated to take place the week of 11-17 September, 2023. Due to conflicts with other community events, Bracebridge Rotarians chose to celebrate on Sept. 24.

If you are able to donate, we will be collecting donations at the door for the Manna Food. The donation is not mandatory and should not deter anyone from joining us for a morning of community and full

bellies.