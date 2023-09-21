Arts Orillia (AO) Announces 2023/24 Season With Spectacular Year Of Art And Culture

Arts Orillia is kicking things off with Showcase – a fundraising evening to launch our amazing 2023-34 year, on September 21st from 7 to 9 p.m. at Creative Nomad Studios. The evening features exquisite performances by Laura Kelly, Bonnie Black and Dawn Ellis-Mobbs and a fabulous art auction with original signed macro photography by Sean Rees. Come and enjoy wine and delicious cheese and savouries from Rind and Truckle. It’s all in support of Arts Orillia’s ongoing work in your community! AO programs a diversity of voices and stories that respond to the important issues of our time, through powerful public encounters that encourage and support artistic creativity. Tickets are $75, charitable tax receipt available upon purchase. Available through Canada Helps here.

Up next? The Orillia Jazz Festival with Holly Cole on October 13th at 7:30 p.m – Lance Anderson with World Jazz Asylum, featuring musicians: William Sperandei, Quammie Williams, Simon Wallis and a fabulous ensemble of Jazz dancers, October 14th at 7:30 p.m. – October 15th at 3 p.m., Brassworks and our Youth – don’t miss the chance to support our next generation of Jazz performers. These shows are all happening at the Orillia Opera House. Want to also catch Jazz Crawl in downtown Orillia and other happening places? See our website for performances in local restaurants. Tickets for the Orillia Jazz Festival and promo offers from The Champlain Waterfront Hotel can be found here.

Starting in November, there are three opportunities to see world class dance, music, and spoken word. Attend an open rehearsal and “Artist Talk” with Bharatanatyam Classical Indian dance artist, Rachana Joshi, on Friday November 17th. Don’t miss Black In Canada, February 20th at 1:30 p.m. – a performance that uses dance, storytelling, and historic recordings to educate audiences about the true history of racial oppression in Canada. Prepare to be swept away into the magical world of Julie et l’univers, featuring concert pianist Jeanie Chung, playing Franz Schubert for choreography by Laurence Lemieux and performed by dancers from Compagnie de la Citadelle. This show is half priced for Orillia Concert Association members.

Mark your calendars for Future Fest on Earth Day, April 22nd. This is Arts Orillia’s inaugural Eco Art Symposium. The day will feature keynote speakers and an array of art inspired by our need to heal the planet.

Calling all Youth! Theatre & Cross Creativity is back and this year our community theatre project is focussed on Generation Z! We’re bringing “Forum Theatre” expert Simon Malbogot of Mixed Company Theatre to direct a youth-led play. Youth applications can be found here and if you’re a Millennial or older – make sure you see the show on May 17th and 18th at the Orillia Opera House.

And finally – it’s back – Gathering Festival of First Nations Stories. AO is closing their season with this much loved event which features new storytellers, authors, dancers, and musicians, from May 31st to June 2nd.

Get your tickets to all of the incredible Arts Orillia events through their website www.artsorillia.ca.