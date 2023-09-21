Taxi Driver Charged With Sexual Assault In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP and the Muskoka Crime Unit have charged a Gravenhurst resident with sexual assault.

In August 2023, Bracebridge OPP received information reporting a sexual assault had occurred in a taxi near a commercial area in Gravenhurst on July 28, 2023. An occupant of the taxi is alleged to have been sexually assaulted by the driver.

As a result of the investigation assisted by the Muskoka Crime Unit, on August 10, 2023, Mark Sethi, 57 years of age, of Gravenhurst, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, on September 19, 2023, to answer to the charge.

Anyone who has any information about this, or a similar incident, is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).