Teen Charged With Two Counts Of Assault

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a young person with two counts of assault after an incident in a park on Coldwater Road.

On March 30, 2021, at 6:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to an assault incident in which two young victims were assaulted by another young person.

Responding Officers arrived and spoke with the victims who advised that the suspect had left the area on foot and officers patrolled the area extensively.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified, contacted by police and later turned himself in to be arrested.

As a result, a 14 year old male from Orillia has been charged with two counts of assault and was released on a Form 10 Undertaking with a court date of June 8, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.