COVID-19 Outbreak On RVH’s Cardiac Renal Unit

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Cardiac Renal Inpatient unit.

Three patients with a link to the unit have tested positive. All patients on the unit have been swab tested and all tests came back negative. The patients will be tested again later this week. Each patient on the unit is on droplet/contact isolation and being closely monitored for symptoms. Patients who have been previously discharged from the unit will be contacted by public health and advised to self-isolate in their homes. RVH has also provided the health unit with a list of people who visited the unit. The unit is closed to admissions and transfers and visitors are not permitted, with the only exception being for compassionate reasons in consultation with infection prevention and control.

RVH has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. As a further precaution, all staff who have recently provided care on the unit are being tested.

By the numbers:

*as of March 31

Cardiac Renal

3 patients

0 staff

0 deaths