Two People Charged After Drug Bust In Parry Sound

On March 24, 2021, the West Parry Sound OPP assisted by the OPP North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) initiated a vehicle stop on Pine Street in Parry Sound.

Officers seized over $4,000 of suspected cocaine and fentanyl and over $1,100 in Canadian currency.

As a result of further investigation, Melissa Paluch, 33 years-of-age of McKellar Township and Roydell Rowe, 35 years-of-age of Essa Township, Ontario were arrested and charged with:

Criminal negligence

Abandoning a child

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin) (CDSA) (two counts),

Trafficking in Schedule 1 substance – other drug, contrary to Section 5(1) CDSA.

Paluch was further charged with:

Possession of a substance – cocaine, contrary to Section 4(1) CDSA.

Rowe was further charged with:

Failure to comply with a release order – other than to attend court

Both accused were remanded into custody. Paluch is scheduled to appear on April 1, 2021 and Rowe is scheduled to appear on April 6, 2021 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.