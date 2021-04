The Muskoka Fire Danger Rating season is now in effect from April 1st to October 31st.

Resident’s are reminded that the “NO DAYTIME BURNING” rules are now also in effect.

The fire danger rating is currently set at LOW (see attached bulletin). Conditions can change rapidly at this time of year and the danger rating will be adjusted according to conditions.

Residents are advised to please check with their local municipal office for local open-air burning regulations.