Muskoka Is Getting Pharmacy Locations For COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Ontario government is steadily increasing capacity in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout with the addition of over 350 additional pharmacies and more primary care settings across the province. All of these locations will be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals aged 55 and over, with some locations to begin offering the vaccine as early as Saturday, April 3, 2021.

“Ontario’s capacity to get needles in arms continues to grow by the day,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Thanks to the determination and commitment of members of Team Ontario we are ahead of schedule and administering more vaccines than all of the other provinces combined. We are ready to dramatically increase the number of vaccines we can administer once we receive a steady and reliable supply from the federal government.”

Earlier this month, Ontario began offering the vaccine to individuals aged 60 and over at pharmacies and primary care settings. With today’s expansion bringing the total number of pharmacies offering the vaccine to nearly 700 locations, it is expected that this number could reach approximately 1,500 by the end of April.

“Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated frontline health care providers, Ontario’s vaccine rollout in primary care settings and pharmacy settings has been a success,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “With more locations coming on board, these settings will make receiving the COVID-19 vaccine easier and more convenient for eligible populations across the province. I encourage everyone to sign up when it’s their turn. Until we receive enough vaccines so that the majority of Ontarians can be vaccinated it remains critical for everyone to continue following public health measures we know work and keep us safe.”

The province also continues to work with primary care professionals to offer vaccinations in primary care settings and community locations, such as physician offices, in collaboration with public health units. This initiative is expanding from locations in six public health unit regions to offering the vaccine in every region across the province covering all 34 public health units.

Additional pharmacies and primary care settings will continue to join and increase access points for vaccine across the province.

“As we bring more distribution channels on board, we need a consistent and reliable flow of vaccines to ensure all Ontarians who want to be vaccinated will receive that vital shot in their arm,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “With the increasing spread of variants of concern and case counts in the thousands each day, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and protect yourself and your family. For those still waiting, please be patient as your turn is coming.”