MNRF Updates Watershed Conditions Statement

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect until Wednesday April 7, 2021. This message will effect residents within the MNRF Parry Sound District which includes the District Municipality of Muskoka, the Territorial District of Parry Sound and a north-west portion in the County of Haliburton.

The recent increase in water levels and flow conditions are anticipated to remain over the next week as the snowpack continues to melt and the water moves through the system.

Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

With rain, warmer temperatures and melting snow, banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can be extremely slippery and unstable. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets. Ice conditions are unsafe.

MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

Little precipitation (4mm to 7mm) is forecast for the next 2 weeks. Daytime highs for Wednesday to Friday of this week are forecast to range between 6°C and -2°C while nighttime lows range between -3C and -9C. Temperatures are forecast to be above seasonal for 11 days, starting on Saturday, with daytime highs ranging between 8°C and 15C, and overnight lows ranging between 0°C and 4°C.

Description of Current Conditions.

Water levels of most lakes are within their seasonal operating range for this time of year. The current snowpack is below average.

The forecast warm weather, limited rain and a melting snowpack will result in runoff which will maintain high flows and lake levels. Flooding is not anticipated at this time.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.