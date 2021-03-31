Gravenhurst Virtual Car Show Returns For 2021

With the outstanding success of the inaugural Gravenhurst Canadian Tire Virtual Gravenhurst Car Show in 2020, the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce is set to roll out a bigger and better version of the event for 2021.

The second virtual show is also the 28th annual edition of the Gravenhurst Car Show and this year it will take place from Wednesday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 23 Click Here. The show typically takes place in Gull Lake Park but last year went virtual due to the pandemic and unfortunately the same applies in 2021.That being said, last year’s results were beyond expectations. The 2020 version ran over the course of six days and during that time had roughly 5,000 visitors to the website, 200 cars registered and 2,000 people voted on which car was their favourite.

“We weren’t sure what to expect last year but people were thrilled with the chance to visit the Car Show virtually,” says Sandy Lockhart, the executive director of the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce, who organized the event. “We had people who had never been able to visit the show attend virtually, and we welcomed guests from around the world.”

The show is newly expanded this year with the opportunity to display more photos of your classic vehicle, improved functionality and a simplified way to vote for your favourites.

Registration for vehicles opens May 1.

The show is sponsored by Canadian Tire Gravenhurst and car owners compete for the top 10 People’s Choice Awards for a wide range of prizes. That includes the first 100 car owners to register, who will get the chance to win $500 worth of tires from long-time car show sponsor Wayne’s Tire in Gravenhurst.

Every year donations collected at the Car Show help fund a bursary for a Gravenhurst High School Student going into the automotive field. Guests can donate virtually right on the website this year and help a young student reach their full potential.