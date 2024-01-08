Technician On Site At Local Brewery After Fire Department Locates Carbon Dioxide Leak

A technician is on the scene at the Lake of Bays Brewing Company to fix a failed supply line, which brought the fire department out at about midnight for a reported explosion.
The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting an explosion at Lake of Bays Brewing in Baysville just after midnight on Jan. 8. Crews from Station 4 in Baysville, including 15 firefighters and three trucks, attended the scene on Muskoka Road 117. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a vapour cloud around the building.
The cause of the plume was attributed to an over-pressurized tank containing carbon dioxide. This caused a supply line to fail, resulting in a large release of carbon dioxide.
There was no fire present, and no injuries occurred from the incident. A technician is currently on the scene to correct the issue.
