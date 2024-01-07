Impactful Winter Storm Likely Tuesday Afternoon Into Wednesday

Snow associated with a major winter storm is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning. There is a risk of ice pellets and freezing rain Tuesday night, with a complete changeover to rain possible for areas close to Georgian Bay.

The amount of snow will depend on how quickly precipitation changes to ice pellets, freezing rain or rain, although some locations may receive 15 to 25 cm of snow.

This is a heads up to the potential development of an impactful winter storm with heavy snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain. The exact track of this weather system is still somewhat uncertain, and as a result, expected snowfall amounts and precipitation types may change.

Warnings may be issued as this event draws nearer.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

The latest status and details on all alerts, including alerts that are not part of your subscription, can be found here: https://weather.gc.ca/index_e.html?layers=alert