No Injuries In Port Sydney Trailer Fire On New Year’s Eve

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays (HLOB) Fire Department capped off the year by responding to a trailer fire in Port Sydney just before noon on New Year’s Eve.

Crews from Station 5, including 11 firefighters and four trucks, attended the scene on Muskoka Road 10. Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly, but the cause remains undetermined, said HLOB Public Education and Fire Prevention Officer Steve Markham.

The department doesn’t have a damage estimate since the trailer only contained scrap pieces of aluminum and steel, but they reported no injuries in the blaze.