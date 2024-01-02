Bracebridge OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers To Close Out 2023

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three more drivers with impaired and dangerous driving related charges.

On December 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were alerted to a possible impaired driver when a member of the public called police concerned about the driving behaviour of a vehicle on Highway 11 Northbound. The vehicle exited at Muskoka Road 118 and continued toward the town of Bracebridge, refusing to stop after police initiated at traffic stop. Officers followed the vehicle to an address on Kirkhill Drive and subsequently arrested and charged 61-year-old Jeffrey Sallows of Sarsfield, ON with the following:

Impaired Operation

Over 80

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Peace Officer

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

The accused is also charged with several Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act offences. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 30, 2024 to answer to his charges.

On December 31, 2023 just at 2:00 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting proactive patrols in the town of Bracebridge and became concerned about the driving behaviour of a vehicle on Taylor Road. Officers conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 27-year-old Taylor Devitt of Huntsville, ON with Impaired Operation- Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 6, 2024 to answer to her charge.

On December 31, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. police received another report from a motorist about a possibly impaired driver on Bethune Drive near Brock Street in Gravenhurst. Police located the vehicle on Pinedale Lane and have charged 38-year-old Samuel Asante of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80 He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 16, 2024 to answer to his charges.