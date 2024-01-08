Burk’s Falls Resident Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop

– The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On January 6, 2024, at approximately 11:20 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Ontario Street in the Village of Burks Falls.

Upon speaking with the driver, the officer determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Laini Hoover, 34 years-of-age, of Burk’s Falls, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday February 22, 2024, in Sundridge, Ontario.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.