TEAMLTD Open Raises $5K In Support Of Campfire Circle

TEAMLTD hosted its first annual charity golf tournament at North Granite Ridge Golf Club on September 29.

The event sold out within 24 hours, and saw 144 golfers tee up.

Over $5,000 was raised in support of Campfire Circle, a Canadian charity that brings joy, hope, and much-needed respite to children and families grappling with the hardships of childhood cancer.

“We wanted to put on a fun event for our friends, partners and customers, while raising funds for a good cause at the same time,” said Jamie Visser, Co-Founder and President of TEAMLTD.

“We chose Campfire Circle because they support a good cause; we like to help charities that are involved with youth.”

Locals, semi-pro golfers and social media influencers participated in the tournament. There was also a raffle and silent auction featuring sports memorabilia, and a variety of products and services.

Next year, TEAMLTD hopes to expand the event to accommodate even more participants.