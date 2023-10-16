Two People From Midland Charged After Police Seize Guns, Money And Drugs

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP have identified the two people from the Oct 13, 2023 incidents in Midland that commenced around 2:30 pm and were resolved after OPP officers executed a search warrant at a William Street apartment shortly before 11 pm Oct 13, 2023.

Officers were able to locate and seize a quantity of drugs namely opioids, cocaine and psilocybin along with several airsoft rifles, ammunition, a machete, Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.

Charged is Dale Lewis 45 years of Midland with the following criminal offences in relation to this investigation.

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Carrying concealed weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking

Also charged criminally in connection to this investigation is Sonya Fisher 40 years of Midland with the following offences

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 –

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking

Contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Both accused persons were held for bail hearings and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

