Barricaded Persons In Midland In Custody After Several Hour Incident

A suspect observed carrying a firearm in downtown Midland was taken into custody late this evening after barricading themselves in an apartment for several hours.

At approximately 2:30pm on October 13, 2023, members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received reports of a dispute occurring outdoors in the area of Bay Street and Second Avenue in the Town of Midland. On arrival, officers learned that a male involved in the dispute was observed carrying a firearm before leaving the area in a vehicle.

A short time later, investigation led officers to a residential complex on William Street in the Town of Midland where the male suspect and an accompanied female barricaded themselves. The area was secured and residents in the vicinity were advised to evacuate or take shelter in place for public safety while officers continued the investigation. OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Central Region canine unit (K9) and the Crisis Negotiator were deployed to assist members of the OPP Southern Georgian Bay Detachment.

After several hours, the female exited the residential complex and was taken into custody. Later in the evening, the male suspect was taken into custody then taken to the hospital for minor injuries in relation to the arrest involving K9. The male suspect awaits charges.

OPP resources have now cleared the area around William Street in the Town of Midland.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.