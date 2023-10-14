Shop With Us Ramara: Boosting Local Businesses And Community Spirit In 2023

The Ramara Experience is thrilled to announce the launch of its ‘2023 Shop with Us Ramara’ campaign, an exciting initiative to support local businesses and strengthen community ties.

The ‘Shop with Us Ramara’ campaign is an excellent opportunity for residents to explore new places and experiences in their community and to invite visitors from across Simcoe County and beyond to see what Ramara has to offer, states Ramara Township Mayor, Basil Clarke. “I want to thank the business community who have generously supported this campaign and the individuals a part of the Ramara Experience who have worked tirelessly to create an opportunity for locals and visitors to celebrate and explore all things made or sold in Ramara.”

The ‘Shop with Us Ramara’ campaign officially starts on October 16 and includes prizes for participating sellers and shoppers. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to discover the diverse range of goods and services offered by Ramara’s vibrant business community.

Roger Selman, Chair of Ramara’s Chamber, adds, “The importance of supporting a local business has never been clearer. An Angus Reid Group public opinion poll conducted on behalf of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business found that .66₵ of every dollar spent at a small business stays local. By choosing to shop locally, participants help sustain the local economy and foster a sense of unity and pride within the township.”

Shoppers who support local businesses in Ramara are encouraged to upload their receipts on the Ramara Experience’s website to be entered in a weekly draw to win exciting prizes. A weekly prize will be drawn for a Gift Card to one of the following Ramara businesses: Brechin Foodland, Brechin Subway, Pier One Bistro & Bar, Stone deSigns, The FarmGate and Queen’s Aviation Flight Training Academy.

Ramara Experience Chair, Sherri Bell, expressed her appreciation to Essential Soil Solutions, Lafarge Canada, and Queen’s Aviation, who’ve generously funded ‘2023 Shop with Us Ramara’. “It’s been a true synergy, as corporate partners have joined forces with the Ramara Experience to breathe life into this initiative. Corporate support for small businesses is essential to our community’s growth and vitality. We can’t wait to see where this new foundation takes us.’

One lucky business owner who participates in the campaign will be entered in a draw for a fly-over of Ramara Township with the Queen’s Aviation flight team to enjoy Ramara’s breathtaking scenery, take photos or consider the flight an introduction to learning how to pilot! If a local business, restaurant or owner of an entertainment venue or service in Ramara wants to participate in the campaign, please visit the Ramara Experience Contest Entry for Sellers.