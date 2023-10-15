Shine The Light Gala Features Inuk Songstress Susan Aglukark

Waypoint’s spectacular Shine the Light fundraising gala featuring renowned Inuk singer-songwriter Susan Aglukark is set to take place Friday, December 8, 2023 at the Midland Cultural Centre.

Presented by TD Bank, the gala offers an unforgettable evening of music and philanthropy, live entertainment, inspiring and impactful stories, an exciting silent auction, and a gourmet dining experience by Feast Catering & Events that will tantalize your taste buds, all in name of advancing vitally important mental health and addictions research.

Known for her powerful and emotive vocals, Susan Aglukark has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with her soul-stirring melodies and poignant lyrics. Her music, deeply rooted in her Inuk heritage, has not only garnered critical acclaim but also served as a source of healing and resilience for countless individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges.

“Susan Aglukark’s music transcends boundaries and her stories speak of empowerment and the importance of self-respect and respecting others, and how this can lead to a much healthier and happier life,” says Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint President and CEO. “The Shine the Light Gala is an opportunity to unite as a community, celebrate the power of music, and make a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve. By coming together, we can create a bright future where mental health and addictions are understood, treated, and ultimately conquered.”

Waypoint and the Waypoint Research Institute are igniting a revolution in mental health and addictions care, bringing new research onto hospital floors and into the community. This innovative approach is already making an impact on the lives of people across the province – youth, frontline workers, survivors of domestic violence, shift workers, and more. Your contributions to this year’s event will be a direct lifeline to this groundbreaking research, improving lives today and into the future. Join us in reshaping the future of mental health and addictions care.

Tickets are available now at www.givewaypoint.com/events and offer various sponsorship levels for organizations and individuals seeking to make a substantial impact. This unique opportunity for philanthropists, businesses and community leaders to join hands and support the crucial work being done at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care.

Event Details:

Event Name: Shine the Light Gala

Date: December 8, 2023

Time: 6 p.m.

Venue: Midland Cultural Centre

Tickets: Available at www.givewaypoint.com/events

Dress Code: Semi-formal

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Shelly Price at sprice@waypointcentre.ca.