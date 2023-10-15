Marinas Fuel GBGH With $10,000 Gift

This summer’s ‘Fuel Your Hospital’ fundraiser raised $10,500 for Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH). From August 4 to 7, 2023, Maple Leaf Marinas, in partnership with fuel supplier Mayes Martin, donated 12¢ per litre of fuel sold at five of their local marine locations (Wye Heritage Marine Resort, Bay Port Yachting Centre, Beacon Bay Marina, South Bay Cove Marina, and Bluewater Lodge and Marina).

Maple Leaf Marinas proudly own and operate 19 distinct marinas, dealerships and marine resorts in Ontario. This is the fourth year for the ‘Fuel Your Hospital’ fundraiser, and in total, the event has raised $56,100 since 2020.

“We are genuinely so excited that we surpassed our donation goal of $10K this year and our $50K 4-year donation goal,” said Karen Trottola, director of marketing, Maple Leaf Marinas. “Our staff and the boaters that passed through our fuel docks were so passionate about this initiative. We are proud to support the GBGH Foundation and look forward to continuing with this again next year!”

Funds raised this year are designated to help bring an MRI to the Midland hospital. This imaging technology is critical for patients in emergency situations, helping to identify brain or spinal cord injuries, strokes and a variety of other chronic illnesses and undiagnosed conditions.

“We are so honoured to be the beneficiary of the Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser,” says Victoria Evans, community giving officer, GBGH Foundation. “It’s awesome to see the boating community come together and invest in MRI technology for GBGH, and we are so grateful to the entire Maple Leaf Marinas team, and all their staff & boaters, for this amazing gift.”

Businesses interested in learning more about doing something unique in support of GBGH can visit: https://gbghf.ca/get-involved/business-cares/ or contact Victoria Evans (evansv@gbgh.on.ca).