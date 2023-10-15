OPP Continue Investigation Into Found Suspicious Property In Penetanguishene

report to the OPP Communication Centre at 9:45 am October 13, 2023 of suspicious property being found in Penetanguishene resulted in members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment being dispatched to an area of the walking trail near the intersection of Brock and Robert Street East, Penetanguishene.

Attending officers upon preliminary scene investigation identified the suspicious package as that of an explosive type of material and a notice to the public was made through social media platforms. Investigators requested the assistance of the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU), Forensic Identification Services (FIS) from OPP General Headquarters as well members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment Crime Unit to assist in the investigation.

The on-scene investigation proved that found property was in fact some aged explosive type material that had been exposed to the elements and had been there for a significant length of time. The found items were safely removed from the scene by OPP specialty units and an investigation continues with their assistance.

