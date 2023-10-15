Winning Ticket Worth $50,000 For Lotto 649 Purchased In Callander

Kevin Griffiths of Cheltenham can “find his possible” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 prize worth $50,000 in the September 2, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw. LOTTO 6/49 offered a Super Draw on Saturday Sept 2, 2023 with 20 $50,000 Additional Prize Draws, in addition to the Classic Jackpot and the Gold Ball Jackpot Draws.

Kevin, a father of one, says he plays the lottery twice a month. “I stopped for gas and had a few tickets to check. I used the ticket checker and saw the prize number come up. I thought, ‘This can’t be,'” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I was so shocked and happy when I validated it.”

Kevin has no plans for his winnings yet.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million. Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49.

The winning ticket was purchased at Wasi Gas Bar on Highway 94 in Callander.