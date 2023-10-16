Rexall Says The Flu Shot Can Help Canadians Make The Most Of This Season

Rexall® is reminding Canadians that getting the influenza (flu) vaccine this fall gives them the peace of mind to enjoy their favourite activities this season. The flu shot is the most effective way to prevent illness and related complications associated with the increase in respiratory viruses in the colder months.

Starting later this month, Canadians can simply walk into their local Rexall or book an appointment online to receive their flu shot.

“We know people want to make sure nothing holds them back from enjoying the season to the fullest,” said Ricky Tiwana, Senior Director of Central Pharmacy Operations, Rexall. “We want Canadians to feel comfortable socializing, travelling, and enjoying all that fall and winter have to offer. Getting your flu shot early is your best measure to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community. The vaccine not only offers protection against strains of the virus, but also reduces the severity of symptoms for those who do get the flu. For every 20 flu vaccines administered, we can prevent one active case of the flu from spreading within a community.”

Similar to what Canadians experienced last year, a resurgence of the flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is expected this fall. To prevent co-infection of the flu and COVID-19, Canadians are encouraged to get both their flu and COVID-19 shot during the same vaccination appointment at their Rexall pharmacy. According to Canadian health care experts, this will help minimize increased transmission and curb added stress on the health care system.

Canadians can schedule their vaccine appointment online through www.rexall.ca/flu, or by walking into one of Rexall’s almost 400 community pharmacies. Once immunized, patients can view their records directly through Rexall’s loyalty and wellness app, Be Well®.