Targeted Break And Enter In Orillia Results In Charges

The Orillia OPP have made an arrest and laid assault charges in relation to a break and enter investigation at an Orillia residence.

On January 19, 2022, shortly after 10 p.m., police received a call from an Orion Boulevard resident, who reported that a male had broken into her home and left after an altercation.

The victim, a 37-year-old female, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is known to the victim and the incident was targeted.

The Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Central Region Canine (K9) responded to the area and commenced a search.

As a result of the quick actions and initial investigation, police arrested and charged a 33-year-old Orillia man with:

Aggravated Assault

Break and Enter to Commit an Indictable Offence

Assault Police and Breach of Probation

The name of accused was not released t protect the victim.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing scheduled on January 20, 2022, before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

The Orillia Crime Unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Unit are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.