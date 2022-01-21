Outbreak At RVH-IOOF Declared Over, Other Outbreaks Continue

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared COVID-19 outbreaks in four areas of the hospital.

It is important to note that when a patient tests positive, they are moved to a unit that specializes in caring for COVID patients. All other patients on the unit are isolated, on contact precautions, tested frequently and closely monitored for symptoms as well as caregivers tested and monitored closely. Each outbreak unit is closed to visitors and enhanced cleaning protocols are in place.

Current situation – COVID-19 positive cases related to unit outbreaks:

Transitional Care Unit

4 patients

8 staff

Cardiac Renal

7 patients

9 staff

Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit

2 patients

1 staff

Dialysis

4 patients

2 staff

The outbreak at RVH-IOOF has been declared over.