Vehicle In The Ditch Leads To Impaired Driving Charges In Tay Township

A Barrie man faces impaired driving charges after his truck slid off the road in snowy conditions around 5:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022.

An officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP attended the scene on Sandhill Road in Tay Township to investigate the collision and noted that the driver was displaying signs of alcohol impairment.

The following investigation resulted in the driver being arrested and transported to the detachment to provide breath samples.

As a result, Phillip Alaine, 53 years of Barrie was charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80

The driver’s license of the accused has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed to be impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.