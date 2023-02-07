Tall Pines Music Festival Reveals Single Day Line-Up And Camping Options

THE ALL-CANADIAN FESTIVAL CONFIRMS HEADLINERS BLUE RODEO AND MATTHEW GOOD FOR ITS SECOND YEAR AT THE MUSKOKA WHARF, JUNE 16TH & 17TH

Weekend Passes And Single Day Tickets Are Available Now

Today, the Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival – a community focussed, culturally curated outdoor event – reveals the single day line-up for the 2023 festival and a newly added camping option in partnership with Algonquin Outfitters. Returning June 16th & 17th for its second year at The Muskoka Wharf, the 2023 Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival features an all-Canadian line-up including Friday night headliner Blue Rodeo and Saturday’s Matthew Good performing against the stunning backdrop of Lake Muskoka – single day tickets available HERE.

This year the festival; presented by FRC Marketing and partners Taboo Muskoka Resort, Smirnoff, Algonquin Outfitters, Muskoka Brewery, Kawartha Dairy, Muskoka Springs, Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers and Cottage Life; will add camping and canoeing to the list of amazing weekend activities. Multiple tiers of camping will be available and hosted by Camping In Muskoka, with roundtrip shuttle bus service to and from the festival. A selection of cabin rentals and unique camping experience packages will also be available; dubbed Camp Tall Pines, the packages include tent and canoe rentals (including build) provided by Algonquin Outfitters, exclusive Camp Tall Pines merchandise and a bar of limited-edition Camp Tall Pines soap.

Book Your Tall Pines Camping Experience Now

“With the festival’s heart and soul built around summer camp, we felt that it was only fitting – and rather fun – to add both camping and canoeing to the mix,” shares festival organizer Kevin Goodman, CEO of FRC Marketing. “We are excited to be working with the legendary Algonquin Outfitters to bring more Muskoka moments to music fans from across the province.” Adds Chris Bosworth, CMO from Algonquin Outfitters, “Being able to provide camping and canoeing at this year’s festival will make the Muskoka experience more complete for the attendee. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Tall Pines.

For those seeking an elevated hospitality and beverage experience, Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival introduces an all-inclusive, turn-key hospitality program, Club Tall Pines. Hosted within the 19+ VIP Area, this “members only” club features limited reserved seating for up to twelve guests on a stunning NyDock, bottle service and more, and is available for single day or full weekend enjoyment – for more information and availability click HERE.

With a continued commitment to support both the community and homegrown talent, the Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival features a diverse lineup of 15+ artists, a local vendor village, food trucks, craft beer, boat parking, picnic grounds, and more. Admission for children 12 and under is free when accompanied by a GA ticket holder, with the VIP area restricted to guests 19+.

Artists confirmed to perform at Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival include (in alphabetical order):

Augusta

Blue Rodeo

Cam Kahin

Classified

Frank Mighty

Goodnight Sunrise

I Mother Earth

Jerry Leger & The Situation

Matthew Good

Misty Blue

Ombiigizi

The Brandy Alexanders

The Currie Brothers

The Darcys

The Redhill Valleys

Velours

CONNECT WITH TALL PINES MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

Website | Facebook | Instagram