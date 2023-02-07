A Period Of Freezing Rain Expected This Morning Across The Region

Freezing rain warning issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

A brief period of freezing rain is expected this morning.

Hazards:

Freezing rain.

Untreated surfaces like roads, parking lots and walkways may become icy or slippery.

Timing:

This morning.

Discussion:

A brief period of freezing rain will move through the area this morning. Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark by early this afternoon ending the threat of freezing rain.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.