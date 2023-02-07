Fail To Remain Investigation Leads To Charges For Tiny Township Resident

A call to the OPP Communications Centre from a driver reporting to be involved in a two vehicle fail to remain crash on Oliver Drive, Tiny Township at 10:16 a.m. February 6, 2023 has resulted in an investigation to be commenced by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

The suspect vehicle was located shortly after at a Tiny Township residence by an officer who after speaking with the identified driver, entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

As a result, the driver was transported to Detachment for further investigation and was later charged criminally with the offence of Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Demand. The accused, Daniel Adam Townes 44 years of Tiny Township was also further charged with Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident.

The accused was released from custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 23, 2023 and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.