Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Seizure And Impaired Driving Arrest

As a result of a traffic stop on Queen Street Midland, an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP entered into a prohibited driving investigation with the driver and two passengers at 7:30 a.m. February 3, 2023.
After speaking with the driver, the officer made an arrest for impaired operation and continued the investigation which led to the discovery of a quantity of a white powder substance believed to be cocaine and that of a substance believed to be fentanyl on him.
As a result of these investigations, Ian Peabody 37 years of Tiny Township has been charged with the following offences-
- Operation while impaired – drugs
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)
- Driving while under suspension
The accused was held in custody in custody to appear before bail court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date. As well, the accused faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a 45 day vehicle impound.