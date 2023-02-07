Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Seizure And Impaired Driving Arrest

As a result of a traffic stop on Queen Street Midland, an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP entered into a prohibited driving investigation with the driver and two passengers at 7:30 a.m. February 3, 2023.

After speaking with the driver, the officer made an arrest for impaired operation and continued the investigation which led to the discovery of a quantity of a white powder substance believed to be cocaine and that of a substance believed to be fentanyl on him.

As a result of these investigations, Ian Peabody 37 years of Tiny Township has been charged with the following offences-

Operation while impaired – drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Driving while under suspension

The accused was held in custody in custody to appear before bail court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date. As well, the accused faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a 45 day vehicle impound.