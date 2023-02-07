Orillia OPP Report Six Impaired Drivers

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged six people with impaired operation related charges in the last two weeks.

On January 27, 2023, at 8 p.m., officers of the Orillia OPP detachment received a traffic complaint on Highway 12 in the City of Orillia. Officers responded and located the vehicle. The female driver was displaying numerous signs of alcohol consumption.

As a result, Felicia Mezzanotte, 36-year-old, from Quebec has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Driver vehicle with cannabis readily available

On January 29, 2023, at 2:30 a.m., officers of the Orillia OPP detachment responded to reports of a single vehicle collision on Highway 11 N, in Oro-Medonte Township. Upon arrival, officers determined the male driver of the motor vehicle was displaying signs of alcohol consumption.

As a result, Matthew Watson, 18-year-old, from Dundas, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Young driver B.A.C above zero

Driver fail to surrender license

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Fail to surrender insurance card

Driver vehicle with cannabis readily available

On February 2, 2023, shortly before 4 a.m., officers of the Orillia OPP detachment responded to report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 S, in Severn Township. Upon arrival, officers determined the male driver was displaying signs of consuming alcohol.

As a result, Brandon Ainsworth, 26-year-old from Ramara Township, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On February 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., officers of the Orillia OPP detachment responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision

On Highway 11 N in Springwater Township. Officers attended the scene and spoke with driver involved. One driver was showing signs of alcohol consumption.

As a result, Ivan KUKUSHKIN 30-year-old from Toronto has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

On February 4, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers of the Orillia OPP detachment were conducting general patrol in the area of County Road 47, in Ramara Township. The officer had observed a Highway Traffic Act offence and initiated a traffic stop. Once the officer was able to speak with the driver, it was determined the driver was showing signs of alcohol consumption.

As a result, David GARTNER, 63-year-old of Ramara Township has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 plus. Contrary to section 320.14(1)(b)

On February 5, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., officers of the Orillia OPP detachment responded to reports of a traffic complaint On Highway 12 in the City of Orillia. Officers were able to locate the motor vehicle and speak with the driver. After speaking with the drivers, officers determined the driver was showing signs of alcohol consumption.

As a result, David Toffan, 37-year-old of Orillia, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Driver while under suspension

The Orillia OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.