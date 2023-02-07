Huntsville OPP Looking For Stolen Dump Truck

On February 5, 2023, Huntsville OPP responded to the theft of a dump truck from a commercial establishment. The truck is a 2022 International HV613 with “Joe’s Haulage” decals on the doors.The Investigation has revealed that it was stolen on the night of February 4th at 10:00 pm.

No other details were provided.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to assist in this investigation. Individuals may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lad to a cash reward of up to $2,000.