Committee Outlines Details About New Parry Sound School

Near North District School Board’s (NNDSB) Parry Sound Build Committee outlined details of the new school being built in Parry Sound. At its meeting this afternoon, the board’s capital projects manager, Marianne Speirs, provided details of the JK-12 school.

Committee members approved an update to the community feedback report and that the site and floor plans of the new build are posted on the board’s website. Once prepared, these items will be found on the Parry Sound build page of the board’s website.