Taco Bell And Charcuterie Boards Just Had A Baby – And You Could Win It

Taco Bell Canada’s Tac-cuterie includes all the necessary menu items for a fun, full-on feast:

2 Beef Crunchwrap Supreme

2 Crunchy Beef Tacos

2 Beef Burritos

2 Fries Supreme

2 Chips & Cheese

2 Doritos Locos Tacos

2 Cinnamon Twists

1 4-pack Cinnabon Delights

2 jalapeño sides

1 Pico De Gallo side

side 1 Guac side

10+ Sauce

1 Wooden Board with Taco Bell logo

How do you get your hands on one of these rare, Instagram-worthy meals? Simple. Order any menu item through Taco Bell Canada’s brand new online ordering service on tacobell.ca between April 5 – April 11, 2021 to automatically enter to win one of 50 Tac-cuteries.

“Our fans have always been on top of the latest trends, so we weren’t surprised when they started putting their Taco Bell favourites on display for the gram in the style of a charcuterie board,” said Jessica Kleinert, International Marketing Manager, Taco Bell. “What better way to celebrate the launch of our new online ordering service than by paying homage to our loyal fans and making the gram a reality with Tac-cuterie.”

Winners of the Tac-cuterie contest will be notified by Taco Bell Canada through the same email provided on the order between April 12 and April 14, 2021.