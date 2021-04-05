Local Labour Launches Inaugural Post-Secondary Grant Program

The North Simcoe Muskoka & District Labour Council (NSMDLC) has opened the application process for their first ever post-secondary grant program. Students who will be attending a publicly-funded post-secondary institution in the fall of 2021 may qualify for a $500 grant to help offset the rising costs of post-secondary education in Ontario.

“With the rising costs of post-secondary education in this province, we want to be able to help lighten the load on working families and young people,” explains Mike De Rose, President of the NSMDLC. “We know that one of the most significant barriers to attending post-secondary is the financial one. Our colleges and universities are getting more and more expensive, and for working families, they just don’t have the means to pay for it.”

Students may qualify for the grant if they are accessing (or will access) the Ontario Student Assistance Program, are attending a College or University in September of 2021, and live in North Simcoe, Muskoka, Parry Sound, Collingwood, or the surrounding areas.

“We know that students are exiting their degree or diploma programs with record-levels of debt. They’re at the beginning of their adult lives, and they are already saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in debt. The average student debt in Ontario is around $28,000,” De Rose shared, “We call on Premier Ford and his government to address the affordability of post-secondary education. It’s supposed to be accessible to all Ontarians.”

To learn more about the eligibility criteria and to apply for the grant, potential applicants can visit the Labour Council’s website at ww.nsmdlc.org.

The North Simcoe Muskoka & District Labour Council is committed to supporting workers, their families, and their communities through political action and advocacy.

North Simcoe Muskoka & District Labour Council

http://www.nsmdlc.org/