RIDE Check In Kearney Leads Police To Seize 525 Cannabis Plants

On Friday April 2, 2021 at 7:35 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP were conducting RIDE checks on Main Street in Kearney.

A vehicle entered the R.I.D.E program and officers detected an odour of what was suspected to be cannabis coming from the vehicle. Further investigation led officers to seize 525 cannabis plants.

As a result, the driver and passenger were charged.

Ling Rong You, 27-years-old, from Markham has been charged with:

Possession of more than four cannabis plants (not budding or flowering)

Possess, produce, sell, distribute or important anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis.

Zongxiu Jiang, 34-years-of age, from Markham has been charged with:

Possession of more than four cannabis plants (not budding or flowering)

Possess, produce, sell distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis

Possession of proceeds of property obtain by crime over $5000- in Canada

Both accused were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday May 13, 2021, in Sundridge, Ontario.