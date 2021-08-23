Swimmers Rescue Male From Water In Tiny Township

On August 23, 2021 at 5 p.m., a swimmer was a distance from the shore in the waters of Georgian Bay at Balm Beach and began showing signs of distress according to witnesses who found him.

The male went under the water, however, several Good Samaritans assisted in a rescue and were able to locate him, transporting him to shore on a paddle board.

When they all got to shore, they began CPR on the male in an attempt to revive him.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Tiny Township Fire and Emergency Service and Simcoe County Paramedic Service attended the scene and took over live saving measures.

The 24-year-old male from Toronto was transported to Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.