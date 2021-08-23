Someone Stole Two ATV’s And 34 Hot Tubs In Tiny Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two stolen ATV’s and shipment of $123,00.00 worth of hot tubs, showers, from a rural farm property on Concession 6 East in Tiny Township.

The theft happened between 7 p.m. Friday August 13 and 8 a.m. of Sunday August 15, 2021,. The ATV’s were removed from a barn on the property and the hot tubs with showers in shipping boxes were removed from a locked 53′ trailer on the property.

The stolen property is described as follows –

2017 Suzuki model LA4 grey in colour bearing serial number 5SAAK4CK5H77102094 and Ontario plate # 1MN81 – see attached photograph

2019 Suzuki model LT4 red in colour bearing serial number 5SAAK4CK8K7100380 and Ontario plate # 9ML17 – see attached photograph

34 Hot Tubs imported from Turkey and showers in shipping boxes valued in excess of $123,000.00 .

Investigators are asking that if anyone has any information about this stolen property to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.