Almaguin Highlands OPP Recover Stolen Motor Vehicle

On Saturday August 22, 2021 at approximately 4:15 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP received a call for a traffic complaint on Highway 520. A query of the vehicle’s license plate revealed the vehicle was stolen earlier that day from Orillia. Police located the vehicle and driver on Gordon road.

As a result of the police investigation, Samuel Salisbury, 40 years-of-age, of Ramara Township, Ontario, was arrested and charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday October 14, 2021.