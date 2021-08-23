Almaguin Highlands OPP Recover Stolen Motor Vehicle

By
Kelly Hart
-
0

On Saturday August 22, 2021 at approximately 4:15 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP received a call for a traffic complaint on Highway 520. A query of the vehicle’s license plate revealed the vehicle was stolen earlier that day from Orillia. Police located the vehicle and driver on Gordon road.

As a result of the police investigation, Samuel Salisbury, 40 years-of-age, of Ramara Township, Ontario, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
  • Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday October 14, 2021.

