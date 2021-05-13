Suspended Driver Charged With Impaired After Crash In Tiny Township

At 7:58 p.m. May 11, 2021 Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called to a report of a single vehicle into a pole on Tiny Beaches Road South just south of the Eighth Concession of Tiny Township. The responding officer located a person at the scene that after investigation was learned to be the driver and further entered into an drinking and driving investigation with the driver.

As a result of this investigation, Jeffery J. Ivens 42 years of Tiny Township has been charged with the following offences:

  • Dangerous operation
  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code
  • Obstruct Peace Officer
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Use plate not authorized for vehicle

The accused has a court date for the end of May.

